Johnny Gargano Provides an Update on His In-Ring Return

Johnny Gargano has provided an update on when fans can expect to see him back inside a ring. The former NXT talent has taken a break from wrestling after his WWE contract expired, spending time with his family as he and Candice LeRae welcomed the arrival of their son Quill (named after Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill). After creating a buzz by announcing he will be taking bookings for potential appearances, Gargano has now clarified what this means for a return to action, stating, “When I’m ready to return to the ring.. I promise you’ll know!”

The former NXT Grand Slam Champion tweeted that the response to posting his booking email has been overwhelming, though it has naturally turned to inquiries on in-ring action. For now, Gargano is only doing select signings between spending time with LeRae and Baby Quill.

“The response to me posting my booking email has been wild! For the next few months I’m only doing select signings as it allows me to be home as often as possible & still get that fan interaction that I’ve been missing. When I’m ready to return to the ring.. I promise you’ll know!” Gargano said.

He continued: “But for now.. I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I’ll be popping up at. And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I’ll be back 100%.. and we’re gonna tear it up! Trust me. 😀 Here’s a picture of Quill to make this 2nd Tweet worth it.”

Gargano previously spoke of the importance of becoming a free agent and the freedom it allows him. “I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few reasons: 1) Candice & Quill 2) The freedom to selectively pick and choose the things I want to do for a bit,” Gargano wrote. “That said.. here’s my contact for potential appearances, business inquiries, etc. JohnnyGarganoBookings@hotmail.com.”

ComicBook.com spoke to Gargano in January about his decision to take time away from wrestling. He explained, “So for me, I just really wanted to take this time to get away from all that and not have to worry about all that. Not have to worry about who hates me or who doesn’t like my matches or who does like my matches or just anything like that. I just wanted to completely break free of all that and refresh myself, and especially with a baby coming soon, I wanted to be in the best headspace I possibly could, not only for Candice, but also for the baby.

“I appreciate that people really want to see me wrestle again,” he added. “Right now, I’m focused on spending as much time as I can with Candice because people don’t realize that this is the last about, I don’t know, four to five weeks that it’s just going to be me and her for a long time. Me, her and Pawdme for a long time. Then for 18 years, at least, we’re going to have a little rugrat running around. So I’m excited to spend that time with her. I’m excited to spend that time with the baby, but I always do say this. I say this and I said it on my Twitch stream. I say it all the time. I do still watch everything. I do still listen to everything. So if you chant Johnny Wrestling loud enough, who knows what can happen?”

