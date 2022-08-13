Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Release in Fiery SmackDown Promo

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their shocking returns to WWE on last week's SmackDown, with Scarlett coming out first before being joined by Kross, who charged in and attacked Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans were hoping to see Kross address his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and he did just that. Kross said it must be nice to be the chosen ones and then referred to his release, saying they were "cast out of paradise" and "disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten." He then talked about how that did not happen though, and you can find his full promo in the video below.

Kross and Scarlett appeared in a backstage promo, with Kross saying "Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns. The chosen ones. Must be nice. Us, cast out of paradise. Disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten. But we never forgot. We prepared, and we waited for the perfect time to strike with vengeance. Everybody knows about the bloodline. Now we're going to show them the new timeline. Because no matter when the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll. Tick tock."

The camera panned out and showed that Kross and Scarlett were actually watching McIntyre head out to the ring, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. McIntyre would address Kross and Scarlett in the ring, saying that he was jumped from behind and that while he will get payback, he understands why it happened. He then said he had his hands full at the moment but after dealing with Roman, he will be dealing with Kross.

The Usos would have a confrontation later on with Scarlett, and they would exchange some threats before Scarlett walked away. Kross and Scarlett are very much watching what happens with McIntyre and Reigns, and they will likely be waiting in the wings to take on whoever walks out of Clash at the Castle as the Champion.

Kross' line about being discarded like a broken toy is clearly a reference to the mismanagement of his Raw debut and reworked look, which saw the powerhouse being given a mask and new gear after suffering some surprising losses. His cast out of paradise to be forgotten is also clearly a reference to his release, but now he's back to showcase what his first run should have been like all along.

What did you think of Kross' promo? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!