WWE Fans Buzzing After Karrion Kross and Scarlett's Surprise Returns on SmackDown

SmackDown saved its biggest surprise for the end, as after a face-off between Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett would make their shocking return to WWE. Earlier in the day, it was reported that WWE had discussed bringing Kross back, but no one expected it to happen the same day and with Scarlett as well. This is the latest big move from Triple H after taking over WWE creative, and fans are buzzing about the return and Kross and Scarlett getting a second chance on the main roster after their initial move from NXT was squandered, and you can check out some of those reactions starting on the next slide.

Kross and Scarlett's return was not too complex and perfectly executed, and is a far cry from Kross' initial jump from NXT to Raw. Here he immediately seems like a threat after the return of that fantastic entrance and a brutal attack on McIntyre, and Scarlett sends a cryptic message to Reigns to cap off the big return.

Roman's face was a beautiful mix of perplexed and intrigued too, and now The Bloodline has a new challenge that isn't something we've already seen time and time again. You can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!