Kenny Omega's Next Move Teased After Losing the AEW World Trios Titles

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks saw their second reign as AEW World Trios Champions come to an end this past weekend at Revolution. The three dropped the titles to House of Black after Matt Jackson was hit by Dante's Interno and pinned by Malakai Black, and their response on this week's Being The Elite was nothing more than the three looking depressed in the locker room after the bout. Don Callis then took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a photo of himself alongside Omega with the caption, "Our focus is back. Be afraid." The photo heavily implies Omega could be turning his attention back to singles competition.

Omega and Callis first joined forces back in late 2020 when Omega turned heel and cheated to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. He then took the title to Impact Wrestling and started referring to himself as "The Belt Collector," which eventually saw him hold the AEW, AAA and Impact World Championships simultaneously. However, a handful of surgery-requiring injuries forced Omega to step away from the ring in late 2021. Once he returned in 2022, his entire attention was on The Elite winning the trios titles. Could Omega be gearing up to try and win AEW's top prize back? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Our focus is back. Be afraid pic.twitter.com/AGdBjEayXV — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) March 7, 2023

Kenny Omega Addresses WWE Speculation

"Sometimes, the first thing that pops into your mind is probably how you really feel. The first thing that came into my mind wasn't a title, wasn't some kind of accolade. I feel like whatever I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation realize their potential as quick as possible or quicker than I was able to," Omega recently said on The Sessions when asked about the speculation that he might go to WWE when his current AEW expires later this year. "If I can help give anyone advice or push them into a certain direction that can lead to something good for them, career-wise, down the road, that is where I like to see myself. I don't feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore."

"As the checklist started to fill up, and I'm so thankful and grateful that I was able to [achieve those things], it became so much less about me," he continued. "I know that I'm breaking down and I know there are people that have 10-15 years on me and they can much easier, and with much less of a struggle, get to where I am today and maybe I can save them some mental anguish or being away from their family a couple more years if I can help them. That's the position I feel I'm in right now."