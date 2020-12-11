After helping Impact Wrestling achieve their highest television ratings in quite some time this past Tuesday night, it looks like AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be returning to the promotion. According to a new report, Omega will appear on next Tuesday's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS-TV, and the promotion is planning on him participating in some PPV matches in the future as well.

This information is from this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In the report, Dave Meltzer writes "Impact teased the idea of Omega vs Rich Swann with both titles on the line. We do know Omega will make appearances including back on 12/15 and headline some PPVs."

This is great for Impact, as the massive bump in viewership last Tuesday was entirely due to Omega's appearance on the show. Their next step will be to hook some of these new viewers and keep them returning to the product, even when Omega isn't there. Impact has a very strong women's division and the men's division has been revamped as well, presenting some intriguing television for wrestling fans that haven't been following Impact closely in recent years.

Impact also issued a press release touting their bump in viewership this week: