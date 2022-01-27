Kofi Kingston Gives His Thoughts on the Mustafa Ali Situation

Kofi Kingston was the first active WWE Superstar to give his thoughts in an interview about the Mustafa Ali situation this week. For those who missed it, on Jan.16 Ali announced that he had formally requested his release from the WWE, only for news to break days later that WWE would not grant it to him despite him not being used on TV in months. As fans have shown their support for the SmackDown star via the hashtag “#FreeAli,” WWE has remained quiet regarding the situation.

Kingston and Ali feuded in early 2021 over the fact that Ali felt Kingston had robbed him of his opportunities at the WWE Championship via KofiMania. They’ve even confirmed that they were building up a program for a match at WrestleMania 37, but it never materialized.

“It’s kind of crazy because it’s a really complicated industry. I feel for him. I feel for him because I understand the frustrations he’s going through and I feel like somebody who is so incredibly talented should always be afforded the opportunity to shine,” Kingston said. “He hasn’t really necessarily been given that. That is one of the most unfortunate natures of our industry. I don’t know how to change that. It’s been like that for quite some time. I guess we’ll see where it all goes.

“I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason and when it’s all said and done, he will have grown from this whole experience, for sure,” he added. “I don’t know where it’s going to end. I don’t know where it’s going to go, but he’ll always have my support in terms of my desire to want to see him do well because he is so incredibly talented, not just in the ring, but outside the ring too. As a person, someone who wants to have a major impact on the world. I’m hoping that he’s able to find some peace in the situation and when all the cards fall..he’s going to be fine regardless, but I hope he’s able to find happiness at the end of it when it’s all said and done with the light at the end of the tunnel. Regardless of what happens, there are going to be big things for him and his future.”

