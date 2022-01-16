WWE

Wrestling Fans Are Rallying Around Mustafa Ali After His WWE Release Request

By

wwe-mustafa-ali-release-request.jpg

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter on Sunday with a message announcing he had requested his release from the WWE. He wrote, “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.” Ali hadn’t been on WWE television since late October and despite being in the WWE since 2016 never held a championship with the company. Yet, despite that, Ali had grown a passionate fanbase over the years and they all voiced their support upon hearing the news. 

Where do you think Ali should go next? Check out some of the reactions below and let us know your thoughts down in the comments! 

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AliWWE/status/1482767832567930885?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Face of the Franchise

https://twitter.com/SimonMiller316/status/1482772381764665352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
https://twitter.com/PhilDL616/status/1482769554589765633?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Round of Applause

https://twitter.com/Nick_Hausman/status/1482771188623495176?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Don’t Buy In

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1482774193464909827?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Greener Pastures

Nothing But The Best

Forever

Awesome Human Being

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts