Wrestling Fans Are Rallying Around Mustafa Ali After His WWE Release Request

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter on Sunday with a message announcing he had requested his release from the WWE. He wrote, “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.” Ali hadn’t been on WWE television since late October and despite being in the WWE since 2016 never held a championship with the company. Yet, despite that, Ali had grown a passionate fanbase over the years and they all voiced their support upon hearing the news.
