Kofi Kingston Reflects on Getting Replaced in World Championship Match Back in 2009

Kofi Kingston was replaced by Kevin Owens in the upcoming WWE Championship match on SmackDown Live this week. And unfortunately for the WWE veteran, it wasn’t the first time he was pulled from a shot at a world championship at the last minute.

Back in 2009 Kingston was originally booked as one of six competitors in the World Heavyweight Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber at No Way Out. But as he made his way down the ring he was attacked from behind by Edge, who had just lost his WWE Championship in a separate chamber match earlier in the night. Edge then locked himself in Kingston’s pod, replacing the future New Day member and eventually winning the match.

On a recent episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, Kingston reflected on getting dropped from that match.

“That was the worst,” Kingston said. “For me especially, I spent the whole month just thinking about different, crazy things to be able to do and I found out that day. I think it was either Dean (Malenko) or Michael (Hayes) that (said), ‘You’re gonna be coming down the aisle and Edge is gonna take you and throw you into the stairs and he’s gonna take your spot’ and as a performer, business is business. I’m not gonna complain about it, but inside, it rocked me pretty bad and then the worst part was, that when everyone was talking about the match, I still had to be there.” So, I’m listening to everybody talk about how, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this and do that in the match’ and it has nothing to do with me. I’m not even gonna make the pod.”

Kingston added that he felt bad for Mustafa Ali, who was replaced by Kingston in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match earlier in the month. It was his hour-long performance in a gauntlet match on SmackDown Live and subsequent apperance in the chamber match that propelled Kingston to his current status as the potential No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

“Just to go back and mention Mustafa [Ali] again, I know how it feels to have to sit on the sidelines and watch as a spot that is supposed to be yours is taken so, a part of me was like, I knew Mustafa would’ve killed it in this position so now I have to kill it. I can’t allow for it to be a let down that I was put into this position so I just have to seize the moment and that’s what I was really trying to do. Still trying to do. It’s not over yet. Just trying to capitalize on what’s happening.”

Owens will face Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane on March 10.

