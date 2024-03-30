WWE's Logan Paul Jumps in a Car to Evade RKO from Randy Orton on SmackDown

Randy Orton got things started on tonight's WWE SmackDown, as The Viper was tagging with Kevin Owens against Pretty Deadly. Orton and Owens will be involved in a Triple Threat for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40, where they will look to take the Title from Logan Paul. Paul is doing everything he can to punish both superstars leading up to their match, and tonight he set out to cost them the win. He did just that after punching Owens with brass knuckles right in the face, but Orton would track him down and get some payback. Paul was able to escape the RKO once more though, jumping in his car and taking off as Orton gave chase in the parking garage.

Owens got the match started against Wilson but Wilson quickly tagged in Prince after taking a Senton from Owens. Orton tagged in started to work on Prince, hitting a series of strikes to the head. Wilson tried to tag himself in but let go of the Tag rope so it didn't count, and Orton clocked him and knocked him to the floor.

Logan Paul does it again 🙄#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZwqPayDJAf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 30, 2024

Wilson did get payback though, slamming Orton into the ring post, and that set up Prince to slam Orton down onto the announce table as Owens was stopped by the referee from getting involved. Owens made his way back in the ring, but the action was still focused on Pretty Deadly and Orton, which allowed Logan Paul to sneak his way into the ring.

Paul rolled in and then clocked Owens with brass knuckles right to the face, and that knocked Owens for a loop. Paul would slide out of the ring before the referee could turn around, and that allowed Pretty Deadly to pin Owens and get the win. Orton would get back in the ring and see the video replay not the big screen, showing Paul's attack. Owens would tell him Paul was still here, and Orton started to look around.

Paul had gone underneath the ring to hide, and Owens would direct Orton to the right side of the ring. The crowd helped pinpoint where Paul was too, and Orton would then spot him and pull him out from under and start hitting him with strikes. Orton would then get Paul up on the announcer's table and set him up for an RKO, but Pretty Deadly stopped it with a chop block to Orton.

Owens would hit a stunner back in the ring on them and Orton followed with an RKO, but Paul escaped it once again. This is only going to build more bad blood between the three, and they will settle the score at WrestleMania. You can find the updated card below.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

