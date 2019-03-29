Luke Harper Pens Emotional Statement Ahead of WWE Return

As Luke Harper nears his WWE television return, he took to social media to air some grievances and let it be known what he is out to prove during his next run with the company.

Harper has long been scene as one of the top big men workers in WWE. He had a successful run with the Wyatt Family and most recently had a tag team championship run alongside Erick Rowan as the Bludgeon Brothers last year.

However, with Rowan now at Daniel Bryan’s side and Bray Wyatt not looking likely to reform the stable, Harper will set out this time in singles competition to prove himself on his own accord, to both the WWE and his peers there, but also to his family.

I’m 39 years old. I’ve been cleared since February 6th. I haven’t been brought to one television taping since I left to have double ligament reconstruction surgery on October 2nd, 2018. 6 years ago, I wrestled multiple matches at Axxess as part of FCW and was involved in Undertakers entrance. 5 years ago, I had a front row seat to watch Bray Wyatt wrestle John Cena. 4 years ago, I competed for the Intercontinental Championship in my first Wrestlemania singles match. 3 years ago, I wrestled Brock Lesnar in Toronto on a network special. 2 years ago, I came within inches of competing for the WWE Championship in the very match AJ Styles won his first and within inches of being part of the WWE championship match at Wrestlemania with Bray and Randy. 1 year ago, I won the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships with Rowan while my wife and 2 sons watched from the front row. Next Thursday I will be wrestling Donovan Dijak at Axxess. Full circle. I read all the texts I got that said, “you’re back on axxess???” I was kind to all the people at the gym asking if I’m retired. I swallowed my pride when agents and writers asked me if I was still hurt when completely healthy. And now here we are. April 4th, 2019 “When Worlds Collide” at Axxess. Luke Harper vs. Donovan Dijak. How will I respond? How will I change things? Well to all of you this may just be a throwaway Axxess match, but I can assure you to me it is much, much more. This is test. No one has to be happy with the results except me. That’s the true test. Do I still have it? Can I compete with a young, up and coming, incredibly talented, nxt prospect? Am I too old? Has the game passed me by? Am I as good as I really think I am? It brings me near tears to write this because I truly believe I have so f–king much to offer this industry. I believe I will be a World Heavyweight Champion someday. I believe that, but these are the doubts I live with daily. These are the doubts that creep in your head during rehab. These are the thoughts you think when you watch your left side atrophy. Being ignored and left home for months exasperated these thoughts and it sucked. I have so much to prove to myself, to WWE, to the industry of professional wrestling, to my wife and it is my responsibility to show my kids how to handle adversity. Next Thursday is the answer. Are the doubts real or is this the first step of the climb? I promise you I will come prepared and you will get my very best that night Mr. Dijak. Just know, be careful thinking of this as just an axxess match because to me, this is Wrestlemania. I’m not throwing away my shot. Good luck.

Harper’s run with Rowan was cut short last summer when Rowan suffered an a torn bicep. The team dropped the tag titles to The New Day on the August 21, 2018 edition of SmackDown, two days after SummerSlam. With Rowan on the shelf, Harper was sidelined and decided to have surgery on a wrist injury that he had been working through.

Harper has been cleared to return to action since February 6th, but as he referenced in the note above, has not been brought to television since undergoing surgery in early October. He resumed working RAW live events in recent weeks but has yet to make that coveted television return.