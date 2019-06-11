Marvel’s Avengers Draws Hilarious Captain America, Roderick Strong Connection

After a long, long wait, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics officially revealed the first full look at Marvel’s Avengers, a new game in which fans will be able to take control of one of the Avengers themselves as they do battle with all sorts of foes. But fans have been taken aback with one major aspect of the game’s big reveal as the roster of heroes look much different than they have in other mediums or even the Marvel Cinematic Universe films themselves.

The new design for Captain America in particular has gotten a lot of attention, and one hilarious reference is going viral as we speak as wrestling fans have noticed that the new Steve Rogers looks a lot like NXT Superstar Roderick Strong.

In order to craft their own universe apart from the already existing video games, comics, and films, it seems like Marvel’s Avengers had to create slightly different designs from what fans have become accustomed to. They’re not quite sure how to feel about Captain America’s design for sure, but maybe they will feel better imagining Roderick Strong in the role?

Strong might currently be a part of the Undisputed Era, a villainous faction of the NXT, but he was once a shining good guy before his fall. But he was eventually pushed too far, and has been on his strongest run on NXT yet. With this hilarious comparison, fans definitely wouldn’t mind seeing Strong come out in full Captain Americagear should he ever fight for the side of good again.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently scheduled for a release on May 15, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. There is currently no word on a Nintendo Switch release (which has drawn ire from fans already), and no word on whether or not this will release on future platforms.

The game is officially described as such, “Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”