Matt Cardona Shocks Wrestling World With Bloody GCW Win Over Nick Gage
Matt Cardona shocked the wrestling world with a bloody Game Changer Wrestling win over Nick Gage! Gage was poised to represent the GCW brand as the GCW World Champion in an upcoming AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho in a No Disqualification Match, but things have changed big time ahead of this major match as Gage lost in a major upset to Matt Cardona (who formerly worked with the WWE under the name Zack Ryder). Cardona and Gage led the first night of the GCW Homecoming double night event, and fans definitely weren't expecting the result.
Not only was it a brutal and bloody match (for anyone who knows Gage's prior work, which was featured in an episode of The Dark Side of the Ring, this is sort of par for the course), but the fans were not feeling this sudden victory as they pelted the brutalized and bloodied Cardona with all sorts of trash and objects following the major win. Check out below for some examples of what went down:
Zack Ryder is GUSHING #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/mzCJKtGBLh— The Tripping Balls Demographic (@IsThisWrestling) July 25, 2021
Bro AND NEW @TheMattCardona #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/5HEE9eP9Tw— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) July 25, 2021
WHAT THE FUCK #GCWHOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/8DR4rMeeF4— EFFY (@EFFYlives) July 25, 2021
And neewwwww GCW WORLD CHAMPION! Matt Cardona! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/Yh0H7e4g6S— Mike Fager (@MiracleMichaelM) July 25, 2021
It's tough to know how this will impact Gage's upcoming match on AEW Dynamite, but fans of Cardona are definitely feeling this one. The full card for GCW Homecoming Part 1 breaks down as such:
- GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage (c) vs. Matt Cardona
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) vs. Drew Parker
- 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Grim Reefer
- Marko Stunt vs. Starboy Charlie
- Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack
- AJ Gray vs. Nolan Edward
- Scramble Match: Dante Leon vs. Atticus Cogar vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Brayden Lee vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Shane Mercer
- GCW Tag Team Championship Match: G-Raver and Jimmy Lloyd (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner)
GCW Homecoming Part 2 kicks off on Sunday, July 25th and the card breaks down as such:
- Joey Janela vs. AtticusCogar
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Starboy Charlie
- Ruckus vs. Calvin Tankman
- Chris Dickinson vs. CezarBononi
- Jordan Oliver vs. Jack Cartwheel
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Dante Leon and Ninja Mack
- Penelope Ford vs. Allie Katch
- Drew Parker vs. Jimmy Lloyd
How do you feel about Matt Cardona defeating Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!