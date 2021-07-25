Matt Cardona Shocks Wrestling World With Bloody GCW Win Over Nick Gage

✖

Matt Cardona shocked the wrestling world with a bloody Game Changer Wrestling win over Nick Gage! Gage was poised to represent the GCW brand as the GCW World Champion in an upcoming AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho in a No Disqualification Match, but things have changed big time ahead of this major match as Gage lost in a major upset to Matt Cardona (who formerly worked with the WWE under the name Zack Ryder). Cardona and Gage led the first night of the GCW Homecoming double night event, and fans definitely weren't expecting the result.

Not only was it a brutal and bloody match (for anyone who knows Gage's prior work, which was featured in an episode of The Dark Side of the Ring, this is sort of par for the course), but the fans were not feeling this sudden victory as they pelted the brutalized and bloodied Cardona with all sorts of trash and objects following the major win. Check out below for some examples of what went down:

Zack Ryder is GUSHING #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/mzCJKtGBLh — The Tripping Balls Demographic (@IsThisWrestling) July 25, 2021

It's tough to know how this will impact Gage's upcoming match on AEW Dynamite, but fans of Cardona are definitely feeling this one. The full card for GCW Homecoming Part 1 breaks down as such:

GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage (c) vs. Matt Cardona

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) vs. Drew Parker

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Grim Reefer

Marko Stunt vs. Starboy Charlie

Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack

AJ Gray vs. Nolan Edward

Scramble Match: Dante Leon vs. Atticus Cogar vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Brayden Lee vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Shane Mercer

GCW Tag Team Championship Match: G-Raver and Jimmy Lloyd (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner)

GCW Homecoming Part 2 kicks off on Sunday, July 25th and the card breaks down as such:

Joey Janela vs. AtticusCogar

Jonathan Gresham vs. Starboy Charlie

Ruckus vs. Calvin Tankman

Chris Dickinson vs. CezarBononi

Jordan Oliver vs. Jack Cartwheel

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Dante Leon and Ninja Mack

Penelope Ford vs. Allie Katch

Drew Parker vs. Jimmy Lloyd

How do you feel about Matt Cardona defeating Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!