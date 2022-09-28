Matt Jackson Says Fans Will See the Young Bucks "Very Soon"

All Elite Wrestling has been without its executive vice presidents for over three weeks now. That's because following the now-infamous AEW All Out press conference, AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks got into a physical altercation with former AEW World Champion CM Punk and his trainer Ace Steel. Who started the fight is still being debated by fans and determined by a third-party investigation, but until the story is crystal clear, all parties involved have been suspended. Some of these suspensions have already lifted, including those of the men who apparently tried to break up the fight, such as Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck.

Punk is in an odd situation. Due to a triceps injury, he was forced to vacate the title and undergo surgery, which will keep him out of action for roughly eight months. Outside of the injury, it's unclear if Punk will ever be back with AEW due to the comments he made at the presser and the subsequent brawl that happened afterwards. Aside from a singular photo with a fan, Punk has been completely radio silent since AEW All Out.

On the flip side, Omega and the Bucks have been fairly active on social media during their time away from AEW TV. Omega has been busy in Japan, promoting the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game and has shared pictures of himself reuniting with former tag partner Kota Ibushi. The Bucks have also been running a promotional campaign, but for their now-released sneaker collaboration with Champs Sports and Diadora.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Matt Jackson shared gratitude to his fans for making this sneaker a reality. At the end of the video, Matt teased that he will be back "very soon."

"Thank you so much, guys, for everything. For the last 18 years, you guys have supported us and been so great to us," Matt said. "And I really can't wait to see you guys very soon."

Before their suspensions, Omega and the Bucks were AEW World Trios Champions. Those titles were stripped from them following AEW All Out and now are possessed by Pac, Fenix, and Penta El Zero M, collectively known as Death Triangle. If and when the Bucks return to AEW programming, it's unclear if it will be alongside Omega or if they will return to the tag division.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the Young Bucks' AEW status.