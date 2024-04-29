Max Caster Defends His Controversial Raps in AEW

Max Caster is known for his often controversial raps that are synonymous with The Acclaimed in AEW. Every time the music hits, it's guaranteed that Caster will poke fun at a situation or story that has been all over the news, whether it's wrestling or not. Sometimes they get him in hot water, though, including in 2021 during an episode of AEW Dark. In the rap, there were questionable lines regarding Simone Biles' mental health, Duke Lacrosse rape allegations and fake COVID-19 PCR tests. It certainly pushed the boundaries and although it aired during the premiere, it was edited out of the On Demand version of the episode. After that, AEW President Tony Khan declared that he would be taking over editing duties because he believed it should have never aired.

Caster appeared on Isaiah Kassidy's YouTube channel where they discussed the raps and how Caster isn't afraid to have no filter when he's creating them. "I think it's important to do that. A lot of wrestling is based on, can I get people to like me? If you try too hard and you go out there and you say, 'Please love me, please love me,' it's cool, it's okay," Caster said. "We can try all the tricks, and here's a pyro, or here's some new gear, a flashy look, new song. But I feel like the best artists are the ones who will say something and stand by it. So I'm talking Kanye, Dave Chapelle, these are the guys that are the top of their game. So I take a lot of inspiration from that. What I do, a lot of it is kind of stand-up comedy, and a comedian can go up there, tell a joke, might offend some people, but a lot of people think it's funny. So as long as it's funny, I'm good with it."

He was back under fire following AEW Dynasty where The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn faced Bullet Club Gold for the Unified Trios Championships. The internet went ablaze calling for AEW to break up the tag team or for him to stop his raps. Others wondered if he'd face any repercussions for it which Caster poked fun at on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that he'd been suspended. Despite that post, he was not suspended, instead The Acclaimed faced Grizzled Young Veterans on AEW Collision.

