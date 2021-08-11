✖

AEW star Max Caster found himself in the center of controversy last week, making jokes about Simone Biles, the infamous Duke lacrosse rape case and the validity of COVD-19 rapid testing during The Acclaimed's entrance for an episode of AEW Dark. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio the following day, saying, "Last night on Dark, Max Caster's rap was terrible. I was not out there when he did it, it was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out, but it shouldn't have aired. I put such tight controls on Dynamite and this never would've happened there. Max, his raps, I've always gone over them with him and frankly every segment on Dynamite I don't script or write wrestlers' promos, but the bullet points I give. In this case, it shouldn't have happened and going forward I will be taking over the editing of Dark and Dark: Elevation myself.... it's unfortunate that it came to that."

The pair was originally announced for a match on this week's AEW Dark, but the announcement was pulled before the show aired. AEW then released its latest rankings, where Caster and Anthony Bowens were absent from the tag team division despite being #2 a week ago. Caster has been quiet on social media since the promo started getting backlash on social media, and has now scrubbed any mention of AEW from his Twitter profile.

But has AEW suspended the 32-year-old? According to Fightful Select, it's not the case as of right now. Sean Ross Sapp reported that his appearances are "on ice" and sensitivity training is being considered.

AEW is back on the road this week with AEW Dynamite and the AEW Rampage premiere taking place in Pittsburgh. Check out the full lineup for Dynamite below:

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin and Matt & Mike Sydal

Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (Fourth Labour of Jericho)

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander