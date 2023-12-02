McKenzie Mitchell Confirms WWE Release

Earlier today the unfortunate news hit that McKenzie Mitchell was released from WWE, which came as a shock to many. No reason for the release has since been revealed, but Mitchell announced the news on Twitter, where she talked about the great things that happened along her journey in WWE, including meeting her husband Vic Joseph. Mitchell celebrated the great times and all the friends she's made during her time in WWE, and many WWE superstars had messages of support in the comments. We wish Mitchell well on her next project, and you can find the full post below.

On Twitter, Mitchell wrote, "Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I've always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I've always said and firmly believe in "when door closes, another opens." Joseph shared the tweet and added the caption, "My favorite tag team partner! All the love and support that has rolled in for you has been amazing to see and read. Love you 😍."

Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”https://t.co/scUFllumrY pic.twitter.com/s1YCmmTz4Z — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 1, 2023

Johnny Gargano shared an excerpt from an interview he did with Mitchell and Austin Theory during their time in the Way, writing, "My sole intention in 99.9% of these digital exclusives was trying to get @mckenzienmitch or @CandiceLeRae to break on camera. She'll always be an unofficial member of The Way family. ❤️"

On the original post, Bayley wrote, "Damnit 💔. I had such a good time sharing a locker room with you the last few house shows. You'll be missed! Kick ass in whatever else you choose to do next." Carmelo Hayes then added "😔 you never missed! Irreplaceable." Wade Barrett wrote, "You are one hell of a talent and friend, McKenzie. ❤️".

A host of other stars and colleagues wished her well in the comments, and we here at ComicBook wish her well and can't wait to see what she does next. You can reach out for bookings and inquiries to mckenziemitchell.mgmt@gmail.com, and you can also support her jewelry line Headline By MM right here.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs TBD

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs TBD

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Wes Lee

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

