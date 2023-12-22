Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal

WWE is looking to lock in its talent for the foreseeable future, and that led to a reported multi-year deal with Charlotte Flair. WWE isn't done though, as PWInsider is reporting that WWE has signed another member of the four horsewomen to a multi-year deal, and that would be the Role Model herself Bayley. No details regarding the financials of the deal and how long it's for have been released, but it's good to know that Bayley will continue to be a big part of WWE for the foreseeable future, especially as she seemingly nears a long-awaited face turn.

Bayley has been one of WWE's most dependable heels in recent years, but over the past few months, WWE has been teasing a turn for the star as her faction Damage CTRL starts to split. While Bayley remains the leader, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY brought in two more members in Kairi Sane and Asuka, and Bayley wasn't really involved with those decisions.

SKY has also taken more control of the group's direction after becoming WWE Women's Champion, and that only made Kairi and Asuka's additions more stressful for Bayley. Bayley has a history with Kairi from before she left WWE, and though Kairi forgave her when joining the group, you never know when the other shoe is going to drop from that.

Things started to get even worse when the group started making decisions and not telling Bayley when they were set to appear on TV, and Bayley had to track them down backstage to find out what was going on. Things did get patched up recently, and it helps that Damage CTRL has been extremely dominant in recent weeks, but all it takes is a few losses for the cracks to show once more.

Bayley and Flair have now been signed to multi-year deals, and WWE is expected to do the same with Becky Lynch, as her deal is coming up in 2024. Lynch is one of the company's biggest stars, so with recent activity regarding new deals, it would seem Becky's on deck next. That would keep three of the original four horsewomen with WWE moving forward, and the only one who wouldn't be signed is Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks.

There have been rumors and reports indicating that Mone could end up returning to the company at some point. Mone departed WWE alongside Trinity (aka Naomi) and surrendered the Women's Tag Team Championships as they walked out the door. After their non-compete clauses ran out, Mone signed a deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and debuted at Wrestle Kingdom. She would then go on to become IWGP Women's Champion after defeating Kairi, and would then go on to work with Stardom as well before an injury sidelined her.

Trinity would ultimately sign with Impact Wrestling and hit the ground running with big matches before eventually moving into the Knockouts Title picture. Trinity would face Deonna Purrazzo and defeat her at Slammiversary to become the new Knockouts World Champion and has continued to defend her Title and continue her reign.

Are you excited for Bayley re-signing with WWE?