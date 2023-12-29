Mercedes Moné Teases New Podcast with Multiple Trademarks

Mercedes Moné just filed for several trademarks that will likely tie into future merchandise for the wrestling star, and one of the trademarks suggests that Moné (formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks) will soon launch a podcast. Moné filed for three new trademarks, including Time Is Moné, Moné Wear, and Moné Talks. While the first two are merchandise-related (including coats, hats, leggings, pants, shirts, shoes, and more), the Moné Talks trademark is specifically tied to the podcast realm. Moné hasn't announced anything just yet, but it seems she might be gearing up for a new show when she does get ready to return to action, and you can find the full list of trademark filings below (via Fightful).

"TIME IS MONÉ – For: Coats; Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Outer jackets

MONÉ WEAR – For: Coats; Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Outer jackets

MONE' TALKS – For: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and actress in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting for entertainment purposes"

The multiple trademarks hopefully suggest that Moné is on her way back to in-ring action after being sidelined with an ankle injury earlier this year. That derailed what was reportedly supposed to be another Title run for her, as the match she was injured in was for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. She faced Willow Nightingale for the Title, and due to the injury, it was Nightingale that would win and go on to defend the Title.

Moné had already had a run as IWGP Women's Champion, a Title she took KAIRI down for at Battle in the Valley. She would go on to defend it several times before losing it to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom's All Star Grand Queendom event. After the match, Moné took some shots at Iwatani and challenged her to one more match and opportunity to get her Championship back.

After the event, Moné said, "I am so disappointed. I feel broken. I feel bankrupt. Legit, I just called my CPA and she said that I'm still really rich so I will be okay. But, look at what Mayu did to my beautiful face. Do you not know who I am? I am a living legend. I am a star. I am a star in Star Wars. Mayu, you are not The Undertaker. I promise you, the next time that I am in STARDOM, you will be a dead bitch because I want one more chance. One more opportunity to get back my IWGP Women's Championship. I am not done with New Japan and I am not done with STARDOM because I am still on my world tour. And my next stop is May 21st at Resurgence. So get ready to roll up a nice big one because we're going to my cousin's house, Long Beach baby."

