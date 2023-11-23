Danhausen Makes Long-Awaited AEW Return on Dynamite

This week may be all about Thanksgiving, but wrestling fans are celebrating Christmas early as Orange Cassidy delivered his jolliest impression of Old Saint Nick. The AEW International Champion made his way to the to the ring on Wednesday night, set to compete in a trios tag team match alongside Hook and Shibata. Before the match, however, Cassidy revealed that he had a Thanksgiving surprise for everyone. That surprise, as it turns out, was the return of Danhausen, who has been sidelined with an injury since March.

Danhausen, the very nice and very evil fan-favorite, has been teasing a comeback for some time now. Vignettes featuring Danhausen's face, set to music many recognize from Halloween III: Season of the Witch, have been playing in various episodes of Dynamite over the last couple of months. The beloved star has also made multiple social media posts alluding to his return. Wednesday night's new episode of Dynamite finally saw him back on AEW television.

Fans will still wonder when Danhausen returns to in-ring action. His Dynamite return saw him support Cassidy's team against a trio of former Jericho Appreciation Society members. At one point, Danhausen pulled out Jake Hager's infamous purple bucket hat and put it on, taunting Hager. When Hager left the ring to get it back, Danhausen cursed him on the spot, giving Orange Cassidy time to attack, shifting the tide of the match once again.

AEW Full Gear Results

Danhausen's return comes on the heels of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view event, which saw MJF defend his World Championship against Jay White and Swerve Strickland defeat "Hangman" Adam Page in one of the most shocking matches in AEW history. You can check out the full results below.