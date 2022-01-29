Mustafa Ali Demands His Release Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Mustafa Ali has remained mostly quiet on social media ever since he publicly requested his release from the WWE. Days after the news broke it was reported that WWE wouldn’t be granting it to him despite him not being used since October and still having years left on his current contract. Ali returned to Twitter on Saturday with a new message — “No, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.” WWE has yet to comment on the situation.

One person who has spoken out in Ali’s defense is Kofi Kingston, the man who was supposed to face the former leader of Retribution at WrestleMania 37 prior to those plans getting scrapped.

“It’s kind of crazy because it’s a really complicated industry. I feel for him. I feel for him because I understand the frustrations he’s going through and I feel like somebody who is so incredibly talented should always be afforded the opportunity to shine,” Kingston told CBS Sports this week. “He hasn’t really necessarily been given that. That is one of the most unfortunate natures of our industry. I don’t know how to change that. It’s been like that for quite some time. I guess we’ll see where it all goes.

“I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason and when it’s all said and done, he will have grown from this whole experience, for sure,” he added. “I don’t know where it’s going to end. I don’t know where it’s going to go, but he’ll always have my support in terms of my desire to want to see him do well because he is so incredibly talented, not just in the ring, but outside the ring too. As a person, someone who wants to have a major impact on the world. I’m hoping that he’s able to find some peace in the situation and when all the cards fall..he’s going to be fine regardless, but I hope he’s able to find happiness at the end of it when it’s all said and done with the light at the end of the tunnel. Regardless of what happens, there are going to be big things for him and his future.”