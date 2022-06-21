Naomi's Next Appearance Revealed After WWE Suspension

While there have been numerous reports and rumors, there are still many unanswered questions regarding Naomi's status with WWE. She's been on indefinite suspension since she walked out ahead of a Monday Night Raw along with Sasha Banks, and both left their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships behind. Since then neither Naomi or Banks have commented about the situation, but now we know where Naomi will show up next, as the star retweeted a @NaomiWWENews tweet that revealed she will be featured on an upcoming episode of Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face.

We don't have a date for the episode but do know it will be featured in the upcoming season of the show, which started in July of 2020. Naomi's retweet is a pretty safe confirmation that it is indeed happening. That said, the show does involve couples, and it's not known if Jimmy Uso will accompany her on the show.

.@NaomiWWE will be featured on an episode of the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/OtHKkrKGvM — Naomi WWE News (@NaomiWWENews) June 20, 2022

Naomi also retweeted a motivational video previously that featured several items that could easily be applied to her situation with WWE, though she's made no direct comment. Since this all started WWE has commented on the situation on Raw and SmackDown, telling fans that the two stars had been indefinitely suspended. They also said that there would be a tournament for the Tag Team Titles held at some point, though after mentioning it the week of there's been no further word on that tournament or what will happen with the Women's Tag Team Championships overall.

Right now WWE isn't the deepest in regards to Women's Tag Teams, and that was before Naomi and Banks were suspended. With them out of WWE at the moment and the current lay of the land in regards to other storylines, it's hard to pick out who might be in line to run with those Titles, nonetheless who they would face in a rivalry.

As for Celebrity Game Face, the show has Hart and his wife challenging celebrity couples to games that they can play in their own homes. The show has delivered two seasons so far, and we can't wait to see Naomi make her Celebrity Game Face debut.

