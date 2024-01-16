New Report Provides Injury Update on Cora Jade Following NXT Live Event

On the night of January 12, photos of WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade began circulating on the internet of her flat on her back in the ring surrounded by WWE officials at an NXT house show. It appeared as though the former NXT Women's Champion suffered a leg injury of sorts during her match against Lyra Valkyria which ended abruptly once Jade got hurt. Shortly after, Jade took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a gif that reads, "I laugh to keep from crying."

This lead fans to speculate that whatever had happened was serious and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jade suffered an ACL tear. Jade isn't the first woman in NXT or WWE for that matter to suffer an ACL tear in the last year -- Nikkita Lyons, who just returned from injury, Sol Ruca, and Charlotte Flair to name a few -- have all battled or are currently battling from an ACL related injury.

Although Jade spent the latter part of 2023 off of NXT programming, earlier in the year Meltzer reported Jade had been healing an injury she suffered almost two months prior. When she returned she wrestled through the summer and after a loss to Dana Brooke with a kendo stick on NXT in July, she declared she was "done" with the NXT brand. Jade made a huge return in December at NXT Deadline where Blair Davenport won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Jade made it very clear when she attacked Valkyria that she was gunning for the NXT Women's Championship.

The situation is similar to that of Flair who was injured on the Tribute to the Troops episode of WWE SmackDown in December. She tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus and just underwent surgery at the top of 2024. With the recovery time between six to nine months, Jade could be out as far as fall of 2024 in terms of an in-ring return to WWE. It appeared that perhaps Jade and Valkyria would have a pay-off match at NXT Vengeance Day, the upcoming February NXT PLE taking place in Tennessee.

Comicbook.com wishes Jade the best and hope she has a speedy recovery.