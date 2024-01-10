The Family's New Recruit Helps Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

The Family put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line during tonight's episode of NXT against Out The Mud's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. Scrypts stood at ringside and cheered Price and Nima on throughout the match, and OTM would need it, as Tony D'Angelo and Stacks worked like a well-oiled machine early on. OTM managed to isolate Stacks for a while, but D'Angelo would eventually get the hot tag and help turn the tables. Scrypts tried to get involved late in the match, but Rizzo shoved him off the top rope and helped prime Price for a big move from D'Angelo, giving The Family the pin the win.

Stacks started things off against Nima, and Stacks got knocked down by a shoulder tackle from Nima. Stacks lured Nima to his corner and D'Angelo connected with a strike before tagging in, and then the two Champions teamed up to knock Nima down to the mat. Price tagged in against Stacks and got hit with a dropkick before getting hit by the Champs in their corner, and D'Angelo threw Stacks into Price before going for a cover.

Price kicked out and then D'Angelo lifted Stacks and threw him onto Price for another cover attempt, but Price kicked out. Nima tagged in and kicked Stacks in the back, but Stacks punched Nima and knocked him to the floor. Nima lifted Stacks on his shoulder and Price slammed him face-first onto the floor at ringside.

Nima and Price continued to hit Stacks with offense during the break, and they did everything to keep him isolated from D'Angelo. They were successful too, and Price lined up Stacks for another big move at ringside, only for Stacks to get away and tag in D'Angelo. D'Angelo suplexed Price twice and then countered Nima to hit him with a suplex right after. D'Angelo hit a spinebuster on Price for a near-fall pin, and then Stacks hit the spinning uppercut and set up Price for a finisher, only for Nima to interfere.

That helped Price get to his corner to tag in Nima, and the two hit D'Angelo with a double slam for a cover, but D'Angelo kicked out. Nima threw Stacks out of the ring and then lifted D'Angelo and hit him with a power slam, but he kicked out again. Nima kept Stacks out of the ring, and then they tried to hit D'Angelo again, but he countered and Stacks knocked Nima out of the ring.

D'Angelo threw Price out and then threw him over the ropes into both challengers. Price got rolled into the ring and hit with the Bada Boom Bada Bing, but Nima flew in and broke up the pin. A brawl ensued and then Scrypts tried to interfere but Rizzo pushed him and he collided with Price. D'Angelo then hit the finisher on Price and got the win, retaining their NXT Tag Team Championships.

