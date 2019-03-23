Updated Card For ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

The eyes of the wrestling world will be on Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 6th when New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor become the first non-WWE wrestling promotions to run the iconic venue in decades.

NJPW and ROH will present G1 Supercard at MSG the night before WrestleMania 35. While in the past WWE has held NXT TakeOver on the Saturday preceding WrestleMania, WWE actually moved TakeOver to Friday night this year, seemingly a nod that many of their fans would be interested in attending the big show at the Garden.

A new match has just been added to G1 Supercard, with ROH issuing a release that RUSH will face Dalton Castle at the show.

RUSH, DALTON CASTLE FACE OFF AT G1 SUPERCARD

The top stars of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling converge on Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 6 for the historic G1 Supercard. Under the bright lights and on the grand stage of “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” the best of the best in pro wrestling will do battle. A big, first-time-ever matchup pitting international star RUSH against Dalton Castle has been made official for G1 Supercard. Castle issued the challenge to RUSH at ROH’s 17th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 15. The former ROH World Champion sat in on commentary during the RUSH versus Bandido match and approached RUSH in the ring after the CMLL star had defeated Bandido. “I look at you and I see a challenge,” Castle said. “I see someone I want to smash heads with.” In typical RUSH fashion, he was dismissive of Castle, but he seemed to accept the challenge. As RUSH exited the ring, he glared at Castle and made a throat-slash gesture. It’s no secret that RUSH and Castle have been headed in opposite directions as of late. While RUSH has been undefeated since coming to ROH at the end of 2018, Castle has yet to win a singles match in ROH in 2019. As the losses have mounted, so too has Castle’s frustration. A win over a competitor of RUSH’s magnitude undoubtedly was be a major step in Castle getting back on track. Can Castle hand RUSH his first loss in ROH? Or will RUSH add a victory over the former ROH World Champion to his impressive resume? G1 Supercard takes place Saturday, April 6 from New York City and airs LIVE on pay-per-view and FREE for ALL HonorClub members! Join now at ROHHonorClub.com G1 SUPERCARD

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

PRE-SHOW 6:30 PM ET

G1 SUPERCARD 7:30 PM ET

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

4 PENNSYLVANIA PLAZA

10001 NEW YORK , N.Y.

The updated card is as follows:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner

Jay Lethal (c) vs. “The Villain” Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven * Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Bandido vs. Dragon Lee

ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny

Bully Ray’s New York Street Fight Open Challenge

Pre-show Honor Rumble

Fans can watch G1 Supercard live on PPV, as well as Ring of Honor‘s streaming service (Honor Club). ComicBook will have full results from the show on Saturday, April 6th.