Noam Dar and Meta-Four Steal the Win and Retain the WWE NXT Heritage Cup

WWE NXT got things started with a match for the NXT Heritage Cup, pitting the current Champion Noam Dar against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. In a rare occurrence, Meta-Four didn't have a numbers advantage against Gable, as Alpha Academy was at ringside with him. That didn't keep Mensah from interfering to steal a fall, and throughout the match, Dar would take cheap shots at Gable when the referee wasn't looking. In fact, that would become the story of the match, but despite those hiccups, Gable would tie the match at 1 fall. Then Gable got Dar to tap, but it occurred right after the bell, and the rules state the Cup doesn't transfer to someone new if there's a tie. The win was stolen from Gable, but Alpha Academy still had Meta-Four running by the match's end.

Dar tested the waters with a kick to Gable's shins but Gable took command with a wrist lock. Gable did some stretches and reversed Dar's hold, and then Gable reversed another move and locked Dar's neck up. Dar was able to apply a hold of his own but Gable countered that and went for the wrist again.

Gable countered two more moves from Dar and then Dar went for a hold as the clock counted down. Gable got out of the hold and sweep-kicked Dar into an Ankle Lock, but Dar got to the ropes. Then Gable let Dar go as the clock ended round 1. Dar came out with more aggression in round 2, kicking and hitting Gable in the face, but Gable went right back at him and knocked him down with ease into a cover, though Dark kicked out.

Gable kept avoiding Dar's offense and hit a slick suplex into a cover, but Dar kicked out. Dar connected with a series of kicks but Gable hit one of his own to Dar's face before locking Dar's arm in an armbar over the ropes. Gable slammed Dar into the ring post but Mensah got a hit in and the referee didn't see it, so Dar got a cover and the first fall.

In round 3, Gable lifted Dar with ease and threw him across the ring. Then Gable flipped Dar's leg around and stomped on him before focusing more on the leg. Gable kept targeting the leg, but Dar bought himself some time by launching Gable over the ropes to the floor. Dar slammed Gable into the announce table and then went for his eyes before hitting several knees to the stomach and chest of Gable. Dar went for a cover, but Gable kicked out.

Gable came back with chops to the chest and then Dar went for a quick cover, but Gable kicked out. Dar went up top but Gable caught him with a slap to the face. Gable hit a superplex on Dar but then Dar tried to roll up Gable. A cover didn't happen before the round ended though. Round 4 featured more back and forth between the two and at one point Dar had Gable in a submission but Gable was able to get to his feet. Then Gable tried to pin Dar but ate a knee to the face. Gable still kicked out of the cover though, and the two punched each other as the bell hit.

Round 5 began and Gable came out with a huge kick followed by a suplex into a cover and got it, timing the match at 1 fall apiece. Round 6 had Dar being the aggressor again, but his cover attempt didn't end with a pinball. Gable hit a brainbuster on Dar, but Dar got back in it with a back elbow to the face of Gable. Gable caught Dar's kick and got the Ankle Lock on but Dar threw him into the ring post. Gable went to hit a suplex but Dar rolled through it. Gable hit a DDT into a cover but Dar kicked out.

Gable went up top but caught Dar's feet and went for the ankle lock again, and this time he got it. Dar flipped Gable around but Gable kept it locked in. Then Gable had it locked in again and Dar tapped, but the bell had just hit before he tapped. Unfortunately, the rules state that if there's a tie, the Cup does not change hands, and so Dar is still the Heritage Cup Champion. After the match, Legend pushed Duper and Mensah got thrown out of the ring by Otis. Then Dupri slapped Legend in Otis' arms, and that caused Legend to run out of the ring and join the rest of the group.

