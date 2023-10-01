WWE NXT No Mercy: Noam Dar Retains NXT Heritage Cup Championship With Help From Meta Four, Gallus

WWE NXT No Mercy has revealed the winner of the NXT Heritage Cup Championship between Noam Dar and Butch! The NXT Heritage Cup Championship has been a major draw of NXT programming ever since Noam Dar and his Meta Four faction took the spotlight with both his wins and defenses. This lead to a full worldwide invitational tournament with plenty of major competitors who wanted a contender shot. This ultimately led to Butch of the Brawlin' Brutes of WWE SmackDown winning the tournament, and set up a pretty huge match for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship at the NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event.

The first round came and went without any pins scored, but Noam was keeping up his tricks to get advantages throughout. Striking Butch after the first round bell, and even stealing a pin in the second round thanks to Meta Four's interference, it was an uphill battle for Butch despite having Tyler Bate in his corner. But Butch made sure to turn the tides by scoring the second fall. But it was a bitter and brutal battle to the final round with Noam Dar only winning the NXT Heritage Cup with the help of Meta Four and Gallus.

WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship Winner at NXT No Mercy 2023

Noam managed to get the first fall thanks to Meta Four, but Butch was able to score the second fall despite all of the outside interference with just his brute strength alone. The fight was on as Butch needed to secure a second point or it would lead to a tie (and thus Noam's victory). This went all the way to the fourth round with Butch knocking out Noam cold, but the referee couldn't confirm it before the bell. The fifth round then ended at a tie as well, with Butch dealing some final damage after the bell.

Heading into the all important sixth and final round, Butch was heating up as Noam was bruised and beaten. It started to turn as Tyler Bate started to strike at Oro Mensah (who interfered once more). But as Butch picked up steam, Joe Coffey and Gallus interfered and struck Butch one last time. Taking advantage, Noam Dar was able to score the second pin and clutch the victory.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 is now streaming live with Peacock, and the match card and results so far for the premium live event breaks down as such:

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan (pre-show)

Baron Corbin def. Bron Breakker

NXT North American Championship: Trick Williams def. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams def. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family def. The Creed Brothers, OTM, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo

The Family def. The Creed Brothers, OTM, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar vs. Butch

Noam Dar vs. Butch NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Dragonuv

Carmelo Hayes vs. Dragonuv NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

How do you feel about the winner of the NXT Heritage Cup Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023? How are you liking the premium live event so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!