NXT Brings Back the Million Dollar Championship

✖

Tonight's NXT featured one more meeting b between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight ahead of their matchup at TakeOver: In Your House, and it didn't disappoint. That's because it held two big surprises for the upcoming match, which will decide who becomes the true apprentice to Ted DiBiase and the next true heir of the Million Dollar Man legacy. The first reveal was that the match between Grimes and Knight will be a Ladder Match, but the biggest reveal was that the winner of the match will not only become the holder of the legacy, but they will also hold the returning Million Dollar Championship.

That's right, the Million Dollar Title is back, and it looks glorious. DiBiase revealed the title in front of Grimes and Knight, and it looks blinged out to say the least, with those three money signs adorning the front of it.

The rest of the belt is clad in gold, and it seems the Million Dollar legacy will come with its share of rewards for whoever comes out on top at TakeOver.

Grimes and Knight have gotten the best of each other so far in this feud, but they both have their ups and downs according to DiBiase, who has been keeping tabs on both and watching how they adapt to the other.

He's been impressed with Knight for capitalizing and making a great first impression, but he's also been impressed with Grimes for how he got revenge on Knight and robbed him of a win. Now they will take each other on one on one at TakeOver in what promises to be a brutal Ladder Match, and Ladder Matches at TakeOvers often live up to that brutal title.

Here's the full confirmed card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House so far.

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Championship Fatal 5-Way Match: Champion Karrion Kross vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne vs Adam Cole

Ladder Match: Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight

Xia Li vs Mercedes Martinez

NXT TakeOver: In Your House streams live on Peacock on June 13th at 8 PM EST, and you can catch all of our coverage of the big event right here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think of the return of the Million Dollar title? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!