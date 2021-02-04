NXT's Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez Move On to Dusty Cup Finals

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the first match in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals, as Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter battled Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai for the right to move onto the finals. Kayden and Kacy showed up big time, delivering on their promise that they were more than capable of handling Gonzalez and Kai, and several times it appeared as if they would be the ones to move on. Unfortunately, Gonzalez and Kai were able to turn the tables one last time, taking the pin and the win.

Gonzalez looked done after a one-two punch from Carter and Catanzaro that left her laying on the ropes, which Catanzaro followed up with an amazing looking maneuver from the top rope, but somehow Gonzalez managed to kick out.

Kai also dove into the fray but Carter pulled her out soon after, though Kai would send Carter into the steel steps. That kept Carter busy while Gonzalez managed to powerbomb Catanzaro in the ring, and that sealed the win.

Now Gonzalez and Kai move onto the finals, where they will take on the winner of the next Quarterfinals match between Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and we cannot wait to see who their opponents turn out to be.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Edge rolls into NXT after his Royal Rumble win, and Dusty Cup action heats up with Undisputed ERA vs. Ciampa & Thatcher, and more on USA."

Here's the current card:

Edge Heads to NXT

Undisputed ERA vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (Women's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals)

Lucha House Party vs Legado del Fantasma (Men's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals)

