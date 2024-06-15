WWE Clash at the Castle Smashes Recent Record

WWE continues to set records around the world. In the case of their latest Premium Live Event Clash at the Castle which took place in Glasgow, Scotland today, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has revealed that the show surpassed a previous record set by May's WWE Backlash in France. The exact number was never revealed, though WWE did tout 11,682 fans in attendance for the "largest gate of any arena show in WWE history."

As for Glasgow, the company revealed 11,391 packed inside of the OVO Hydro. While WWE has been to Scotland in the past for various European tours, the country has never held any sort of PLE. This year, WWE has really put an emphasis on sharing WWE with global audiences not just on television but live and in person. It's proven successful thus far, and WWE superstars have put their ideas out for where WWE should head next.

WWE previously revealed that they will be returning to the U.K. this fall for select dates that will take them through Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Ireland, Sheffield, London and Nottingham. Currently, they are advertising "The American Nightmare" and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Women's Champion Bayley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobbly Lashley, The Street Profits, and more. Check out the full list of dates below.

Sunday, October 13, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Cardiff, U.K.



Monday, October 14, 2024 – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, U.K.



Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Newcastle, U.K.



Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K.



Sunday, November 3, 2024 – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland



Monday, November 4, 2024 – The O2 Arena in London, U.K.



Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, U.K.



Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Sheffield, U.K.



What Was That Shocking Clash at the Castle Ending?

This year's Clash at the Castle was headlined by a few of Scotland's own -- including new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Newly minted Scottish Wrestling Hall of Famer Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest main evented the special show which ended in a massively shocking way. While most believed McIntyre would win the title in his home country -- especially after his prideful entrance -- CM Punk spoiled the festivities and made sure he walked out of the show with nothing. McIntyre was already unhinged on television as it is, but with this devastating loss in front of his home crowd, it's sure to set him off in a completely new way.

While Punk is still not cleared to compete in a wrestling ring, but it's not going to stop him from picking up a microphone and speaking his mind. While he will miss Monday Night Raw, he is "hopeful" he can share good news on next week's SmackDown. Punk's original injury timetable will put him out through mid summer at the latest, but as SummerSlam in Cleveland inches closer, it's appearing more and more likely that's where Punk could have his return match.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for the latest updates on WWE.