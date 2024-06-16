CM Punk Reveals How He Feels About New WWE Regime

CM Punk may not be cleared to wrestle in the ring just yet, but his injury isn't stopping him from appearing on screen whether that's on weekly programming or Premium Live Events. He's been noticeably pretty absent over the last few weeks but was spotted in Scotland ahead of Clash at the Castle. He appeared in the main event just as it appeared that Drew McIntyre might walk away with the World Heavyweight Championship, the referee got knocked out and Punk "filled in" last minute. He ended up costing McIntyre the championship which appears to be building to their feud this summer. The result left fans divided, with some upset that McIntyre was snubbed at Clash again while others were glad to see Punk.

Although Punk has been back in the wrestling fold for the last few years, prior to his return at Survivor Series he had explained multiple times he wouldn't go back. Of course, there was a regime change around the time he returned, but now seven months into this run he explains how this time around is so much more different than last time.

"I almost can't even joke around, and somebody will say 'Oh he's just a company guy in this,' but the climate has changed," Punk said at the Clash press conference. "It is a completely different culture. I try not to do media. I said it to somebody, and honestly I can't tell you if I said publicly or what. Somebody here told me that they were extremely happy that I was back to experience the atmosphere and the culture that I started to grow here."

He continued, "A lot of it, and this is not my words, was because of me, why this place is like this now," Punk said. "A lot of the things that I fought for, and asked for, and sometimes begged for, are now in place. And it's just a much better place. I'm older and wiser, it's a great crew. The people who like me will know that I'm being earnest and honest and believe me. And the people that don't like me will find a reason to twist that into 'Oh, he's just lying' and blah blah blah. It doesn't matter. We're here, we're the ones that do the work, and we know what goes on behind the scenes. One word, it's magic."