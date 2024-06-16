Triple H Addresses Chad Gable Re-Signing with WWE

For the last few weeks, reports have been circulating that WWE superstar Chad Gable's contract was coming up on the end. Like many other wrestlers who signed five-year deals in 2019, WWE is looking to retain as many of them as possible. In the past few months, the likes of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have re-signed with the company while Ricochet has reportedly opted to leave. There are other wrestles that are reportedly in the midst of contract negotiations and while it didn't seem plausible that Gable would leave given his current circumstances as a top WWE Raw star, never say never in professional wrestling.

When recently asked about re-signing with WWE, Gable confirms that he isn't going anywhere and discusses the current regime being a factor as to why he has stayed. "Yes, I have [re-signed]. What I'll say, regarding Hunter [Triple H], when he got started with us and took over I think you saw my trajectory change almost immediately," Gable told Gorilla Position. "Even when I was in a tag team with Otis, I started getting singles matches with some of our top guys. To me, a light bulb went off, 'Things might be different now,' and they have been ever since" (h/t: Fightful).

Gable contiuned, elaborating on how things have changed for his career, including maximizing television time whether it's by himself or with The Alpha Academy. While he was skeptical at first of Levesque's attitude regarding the locker room, he admits that what he promised was true.

Following the successful night of WWE Clash at the Castle where Gable challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about retaining Gable at the press conference. Levesque explains that he'd like to keep him in WWE forever. "The truth is, he's an amazing performer and I would like for him to be here forever and be seen by the most people, leave here as healthy as possible. The environment has changed, and he is part of the change, so I would have been sad if he was here all this time and went elsewhere. I would've wished him incredible success wherever he went, that's part of the game. As far the conversations we had, that's not mine to talk about, I'm just thrilled he's home where he should be. We're all doing this together, that's what's great about this."