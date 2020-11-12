NXT's Leon Ruff Beats Johnny Gargano to Become North American Champion

✖

Johnny Gargano was determined to change what he perceives as a Championship curse on tonight's NXT, especially after winning the North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. He came out tonight with his own wheel to choose his opponent, and it was filled with some of the bigger names in NXT. "Magically" though it landed on Leon Ruff, and early on Gargano was dominating, though things seemed to turn when Damian Priest showed up in the crowd. Johnny was keeping one eye on Priest and another on Ruff, but then Ruff shocked the world by getting the win over Johnny and thus becoming the new North American Champion.

To say Johnny was floored would be an understatement, and Priest couldn't get enough of it, heading to the ramp and congratulating Ruff. Backstage Ruff started an interview but Priest interrupted, telling him that Johnny is coming through the curtain and is going to be pissed, so he should go.

He then gave him the keys to his Challenger and told him to book it, and it was good he did, as Johnny was indeed livid when he got backstage.

Johnny then asked whose bright idea the wheel was, and Priest delighted in informing Johnny it was his, as we all saw him spin the wheel. William Regal also came out to try and calm Johnny down, and we imagine he'll get a rematch next week.

In the meantime though Ruff is your nnew North American Champion, and it seems the curse lives on.

