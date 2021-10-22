NXT TakeOver is a No Show on WWE’s Updated Calendar

WWE recently announced that they were cancelling the December pay-per-view, which would have been TLC. They might have cancelled more than that though, as the updated calendar shows no sign of a new NXT TakeOver, and it remains to be seen if there will be a TakeOver in the new year as well. There hasn’t been a new NXT TakeOver since TakeOver 36, which was before the big NXT 2.0 rebrand. WWE also said that their upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view on New Years Day is being considered the pay-per-view for December, but there isn’t a TakeOver listed alongside it, and for a December event it would be likely to have a TakeOver accompanying it (via PWInsider).

Right now the only things on the calendar are Survivor Series (in November), Day 1, and Royal Rumble (January 29th). For something like Royal Rumble, there would assuredly be a TakeOver in the past, but it remains to be seen if there will be one this time around. If so, it would be the first 2.0 TakeOver.

Now, there are NXT events happening before then. This coming Tuesday will be the latest edition of Halloween Havoc, which will see several Championship matches and a grand Halloween theme. NXT has also done things like In Your House and Great American Bash, so those are also likely to return for NXT 2.0.

This will actually be the first time since 1995 that WWE hasn’t held a pay-per-view in December. Depending on how Day 1 one does, that might be a regular occurrence moving forward, but we’ll have to wait and see how Day 1 performs. Here’s the current calendar:

Survivor Series: Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center

Day 1: Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena

Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 29, 2022 – St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center

