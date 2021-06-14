NXT TakeOver: Karrion Kross Retains In Chaotic Fatal 5-Way at In Your House

✖

Tonight's main event for NXT TakeOver: In Your House was the much anticipated Fatal 5-Way between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his four challengers, which included Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne. It was originally a Fatal 4-Way match but Cole ended up getting in Kross' face and worming his way into the match. Now it was 4 against 1, but Kross didn't seem worried in the slightest leading up to the match. Right when the bell rang Cole and O'Reilly ended up going after each other, while Dunne and Gargano went at each other, as Kross just waited for his first opponent.

Kross ended up facing Dunne, and after Dunne got some good kicks in on Kross, Kross ended up sending him flying outside. O'Reilly then went at Kross, and again he went after Kross' legs, but Kross hit. a roundhouse kick and knocked O'Reilly for a loop. O'Reilly then locked in a submission, but a suplex from Kross sent him out of the ring.

Then Gargano got his turn on Kross, and he ended up getting a good hit on Kross' knee and then flipped Kross around, but Kross sent him reeling outside as well. Then it was Cole's turn, who kicked him in the face and slapped him a bit, and then an Enziguri to the face set Kross up, but Dunne pulled Cole out and stuck him between the apron, and everyone went at Cole to beat him down. Kross then flipped him inside the ring and charged at him with huge forearms and clotheslines.

Kross ended up suplexing both Dunne and Gargano, and then O'Reilly and Kross locked up. O'Reilly went after the lower legs again and Kross retaliated by with an attempted Power Bomb, but O'Reilly kept up the kicks and wore Kross down Dunne charged and then Gargano, followed by Cole, but O'Reilly went to work and punished Cole with punches and a submission.

Cole got free and started to leave the ring, but Kross chased him down. Then Gargano and Dunne both teamed up to shove Kross through the front door. Cole then got back into the ring with O'Reilly, but Gargano got involved soon after, and kicked Cole into O'Reilly in the corner. Then he went for another move but Dunne interrupted, though he was cut off by Gargano, who then used Dunne as a weapon to inflict pain on O'Reilly and Cole.

Everyone would trade shots and leave Kross in the ring with Gargano, and he would hit an F5 on Gargano after sending him back first into the ringside apron. Then Cole got involved, but Gargano wasn't done yet, hitting Kross with huge kicks followed by a DDT. He then dove and cleared O'Reilly, and then charged at Kross, followed by a DDT on Dunne.

Gargano ended up in the ring with Cole, and he almost had the win but Cole kicked out. A few minutes later Kross was in the center of the ring as all four competitors hit him with clotheslines. Then everyone started exchanging kicks and forearm shots, with O'Reilly clearing both Dunne and Gargano, and Kross would return the favor by hitting O'Reilly with a huge clothesline.

Then it was Dunne and Kross, and Dunne hit Kross with a huge kick, followed by a kick from O'Reilly, Gargano, and Cole. Kross was laying on the ropes with Cole and O'Reilly teaming up to throw him into the announce table. Then double submissions left O'Reilly and Dunne up, and they traded punches until O'Reilly won, going for a kick, but Dunne countered with a Kimura. O'Reilly countered but then Dunne locked in a triangle, but Gargano broke it up. Cole threw Gargano out and hit a huge move on O'Reilly, but he kicked out.

Dunne was knocked out again with a superkick from Gargano, but Cole threw Gargano out, though he came back in an almost pinned Cole. Then Gargano locked in a submission on both Dunne and Cole, but O'Reilly broke it all up.

Pete Dunne would go on a tear at this point and almost knock out Kross with a submission, but the other rmen all broke it up. Then later Kross would once again face Dunne, who did some of that trademark finger manipulation and almost broke Kross' fingers. Kross survive,d but O'Reilly would almost get a pin on himo , but Cole woudl clean house and break it up.

Kross would capitalize on O'Reilly being locked in on Cole, and as he locked in a submission on Cole Kross would lock in O'Reilly and cause him to pass out, giving him the win.

You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver: In Your House below.

"Will NXT Champion Karrion Kross' dominance be enough to survive a star-studded Fatal 5-Way against Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne? Elsewhere, Raquel Gonzalez defends the NXT Women's Title against Ember Moon and more. Catch NXT TakeOver: In Your House live on Sunday at 8 E/5 P, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere."

Here's the full card for In Your House:

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight (Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed & NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Legado del Fantasma (Winner Take All Six-Man Tag)

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Champion Karrion Kross w Scarlett vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne (Fatal 5-Way Match)

