NXT Reveals Night 1 and 2 Lineups for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Next week is a week for wrestling fans, as WrestleMania and NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will both have massive two-night events. During tonight's NXT much of the Stand & Deliver card was finalized, so aside from some random surprise we now know what will happen on each of the two nights, and trust us, both nights are loaded with big matchups. Between both nights all of NXT's Championships will be defended except for the Women's Tag Team Championships, though they were defended successfully tonight, with Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon retaining.

Night 1 of TakeOver includes the #1 Contender Gauntlet Eliminator match, the Tag Team Championships Triple Threat Match between MSK, Grizzled Young Vets, and Legado Del Fantasma, the UK Championship match between Walter and Tommaso Ciampa, and the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Night 2 will include the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Karrion Kross, the Cruiserweight Championship Match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin, the North American Championship between Johnny Gargano and the winner of the gauntlet match.

It will also include a match between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, which was added right at the end of tonight's show. The match will be an unsanctioned match because O'Reilly is actually not medically cleared to compete, so he had to waive NXT's liability in order to have the match.

Here's the official description for tonight's episode.

"The march toward NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver continues with another huge edition of NXT! NXT General Manager William Regal will address the volatile situation between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is set to team with Zoey Stark against Raquel González & Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross clashes with Oney Lorcan and more."

Here's the full card:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Robert Stone Brand

Drake Maverick vs Walter

LA Knight vs Bronson Reed

Oney Lorcan vs Karrion Kross w Scarlett

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs Kushida

NXT General Manager William Regal Reveals Consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

