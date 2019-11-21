WWE’s Seth Rollins Shows Up on NXT; Knocks Out Adam Cole

Tonight’s NXT was full of big matches and crazy surprises, and the surprises continued right up until the end. The final matchup between Adam Cole and Dominik Dijakovic was full of brutal action courtesy of the ladders that made their way into the ring, and Adam Cole would end up claiming the victory. Unfortunately, the arena would be flooded with WWE superstars from SmackDown and Raw, and once the rest of NXT got involved it was just chaos. The biggest surprise was saved for the end though, as Seth Rollins showed up to dish out some damage.

Rollins showed up and hit Cole with a superkick that knocked him out cold, and the crowd was split with boos from the NXT faithful and those who chanted burn it down. As Rollins stood in the ring triumphant he was soon interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa, who stared him down from the ramp before making his way into the ring.

The two then traded a flurry of punches as NXT faded to black, and it was a crazy ending to an already insane show.

