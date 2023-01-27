ComicBook Nation: 2023 Oscars Noms & Snubs / WWE Royal Rumble Preview
The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the 2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs and debates what should happen with Rick and Morty after the firing of co-creator Justin Roiland and live-react to The Last of Us Season 2 announcement. There's a discussion about the new Shazam 2 Trailer and DC's Titans and Doom Patrol HBO Max series ending, Marvel's wild new X-Men event "Sins of Sinister" and a preview of WWE's Royal Rumble!
The ONLY show that covers ALL things Geek Culture!
2023 Osars Best PIctures Nominees
There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:
- SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
- Watch Us On Paramount+
- Listen via the media player embedded below.
- Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!
After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:
Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!