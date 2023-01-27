ComicBook Nation: 2023 Oscars Noms & Snubs / WWE Royal Rumble Preview

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the 2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs and debates what should happen with Rick and Morty after the firing of co-creator Justin Roiland and live-react to The Last of Us Season 2 announcement. There's a discussion about the new Shazam 2 Trailer and DC's Titans and Doom Patrol HBO Max series ending, Marvel's wild new X-Men event "Sins of Sinister" and a preview of WWE's Royal Rumble!

2023 Osars Best PIctures Nominees

(Photo: The Academy)

