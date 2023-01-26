New Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Released

The Shazam! family are about to cast a spell over the DC Universe. Today, Warner Bros. released the second full trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides a whole new look at Billy Batson and his superhero foster family, as they face off against a number of new magical threats. Fury of the Gods will be just one of four DC films released in 2023, with The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to follow after.

The trailer's debut was previously teased by director David F. Sandberg, who had indicated that the new footage from the sequel would be arriving at some point in January. It is expected to be followed soon after by the first trailer for The Flash movie, which is scheduled to debut during the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

What is Shazam! 2 about?

(Photo: DC / Warner Bros.)

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider last year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? What do you think of the newest trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.