Doom Patrol and Titans Actors React to Cancellation News

Doom Patrol and Titans are set to end their run at the end of their current, fourth seasons. Fans have suspected as much for months now, but last night, an announcement from HBO Max revealed that the last vestiges of the DC Universe app's original programming will be gone soon. Stars from both shows took to social media to share lengthy, emotional posts thanking fans and producers for the opportunity to bring beloved superheroes to life. Both Joshua Orpin, who plays Conner Kent/Superboy on Titans, and Joivan Wade, who plays Cyborg on Doom Patrol, shared heartfelt messages on Instagram.

Given social media posts by Stargirl star Brec Bassinger last year, it seems likely that her character will pay a visit to one or both shows in their final series, likely suggesting that Berlanti will sneak in one more big crossover event before his sprawling DC multiverse comes to a close. With the conclusion of all these shows, as well as The Flash, in 2023, every TV show that played a direct role in the 2019/2020 Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will soon be gone from the airwaves.

"When you're an actor, you take what's on offer," Orpin wrote. "Characters come and go. It's all part of the gig, and you've got bills to pay... But every once in a while, a role comes along that's so enthralling, so fascinating, so alien and yet human, that you're compelled to give a little more of yourself. You're driven to connect a little deeper, to access parts of yourself you may not have even known were there. You pour your heart and soul into the work, so much so that to say goodbye to such a character would be like severing a part of yourself. In these cases, saying goodbye is tough. This is one of those."

You can see Orpin's full statement in his post below.

Orpin was not alone in his emotional response to the end of his show. Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade, who plays Cyborg on the acclaimed series, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"The last 4 Years of my life have been an absolute dream," Wade wrote. "The memories I will take with me from this will be unmeasured. The lessons, the skill, the insight, the friendships and the story's. It was LITERALLY my dream. Like I'm talking " when I grow up, I wanna be a superhero" kinda dream. To which some believed was unattainable but I thank the little version of me for never giving up. But giving it all he has to manifest this beautiful role."

You can see Wade's full comments below.

You can see the first three seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol on HBO Max, DVD, or Blu-ray now. The final episodes are coming to HBO Max soon.