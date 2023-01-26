WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch

WWE Royal Rumble is set to kick off the company's road to WWE WrestleMania 39. The first premium live event of 2023 only has two title matches, but is headlined by its titular multi-person battle royal bouts. There are multiple narratives going into each of the Royal Rumble matches, with no clear victor ahead of the show. Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to the ring in the men's match, ending his time on the shelf. Rhodes remains the odds-on favorite, but the recent popularity of Sami Zayn has blurred the lines a bit. Mix in an always looming possible entry from The Rock, and the men's match remains as unpredictable as ever.

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley has been the fan-favorite for weeks. Ripley has had a new lease on life since joining The Judgment Day this past summer, and many have pencilled her in as the woman to unseat Bianca Belair as WWE Raw Women's Champion. As for other possible winners, WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez has sneakily emerged as a dark horse while past winner Becky Lynch is high on betting odds.

Outside of the battle royals, both the Undisputed WWE Universal and the WWE Raw Women's Titles are on the line. Roman Reigns defends his straps against Kevin Owens in the two men's third WWE Royal Rumble championship bout. Bianca Belair puts her Raw Women's Title on the line against Alexa Bliss, who has showed her dark side in recent weeks.

The most unpredictable of the five matches comes in the clash between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. The two are set to do battle in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, a concept that remains vague to this day.

WWE Start Time, Date, How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 28th, 2023

Saturday, January 28th, 2023 Pre-Show: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Main Card: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Location: The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) Stream: Peacock

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Full Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, TBD

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, TBD



WWE Royal Rumble streams live on Peacock this Saturday, January 28th.