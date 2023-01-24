Rick and Morty Cuts Ties With Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland After Domestic Abuse Charges

Rick and Morty will be moving on without Justin Roiland as Adult Swim has announced they are cutting ties with the series co-creator following his domestic abuse charges. According to the official statement released on the series' Twitter account, Rick and Morty will continue with the cast and crew hard at work on Season 7, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue." The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7." But there has yet to be word on what that means for the voices behind the two leads moving forward.

As originally reported by NBC News earlier this month, Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California following an incident filed in 2020. The co-creator was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The complaint filed in 2020 states the incident took place in January 2020, to which Roiland pleaded not guilty on both counts.

What's Happening With Rick and Morty Season 7?

The details of the case itself are being kept under wraps, but Roiland will officially not be moving forward with Rick and Morty. With Adult Swim now cutting ties with the series' co-creator and the lead star behind the main two voices (and many others throughout), fans had been wondering whether or not that meant the series itself would face cancellation despite the massive episode order it still needs to fill. With Season 6 finishing up last year, and work on Season 8 revealed to be happening, Adult Swim revealed they are committed to working with the rest of the team to continue the series.

This likely means that Roiland will be recast for Season 7 of the series, but naturally any announcement on that front has yet to be made. There was previous intent for Season 7 to release some time this year according to the previous production schedule, but that will likely be impacted as well as this is such a massive change for the series moving forward.

How do you feel about Rick and Morty cutting ties with Justin Roiland? How do you feel about the series moving into Season 7 without the creator? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!