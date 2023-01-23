Could Roman Reigns vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Happen at WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been the big rumored match for WrestleMania 39 this coming April, but now it sounds like WWE was trying to get a different massive match on the card — Reigns vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "The Texas Rattlesnake" came out of retirement back at WrestleMania 38 for a No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens, and the match went over so well that reports of Austin coming back to do more popped up almost immediately.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, a pitch was made internally for Reigns vs. Austin for "enormous money." He then noted that his sources don't no if it's been accepted or not and that another "big name" was pitched to Austin months prior. Stay tuned for future updates.

The odds of Reigns vs. Rock suddenly started trending downward this past week when The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Johnson was worried he would not be in proper shape for a match with Reigns due to his incredibly busy schedule acting, being the face of multiple brands and relaunching the XFL football league. Meanwhile, Austin has been showing off his ripped physique in various workout videos on his Instagram.

"Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of sh*t and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there," Austin told the Brewbound Podcast weeks after his match with Owens.

Do you think Reigns vs. Austin will happen? Could it be an even bigger match that Reigns vs. Rock? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!