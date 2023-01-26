DC's Doom Patrol and Titans Ending After Four Seasons on HBO Max

It is officially the end of an era for DC television. On Wednesday, reports revealed that both Doom Patrol and Titans will be ending after their current fourth seasons on HBO Max. Fans had speculated that this would be the case amid the recent restructuring and changes at DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran recently stepping in to shepherd a connected array of movies and HBO Max television shows going forward. That being said, The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the decision to end both shows was made before Gunn and Safran arrived. Both shows originally aired on the DC Universe comic and streaming service, before it was folded into HBO Max.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

What is Doom Patrol about?

Doom Patrol followed a team of unlikely heroes who all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society. The series starred Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Michelle Gomez..

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," Carver said. "Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

What is Titans about?

Titans followed a team of young superheroes as they combat evil and other perils. The series starred Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Esai Morales, Chelsea Zhang, Joshua Orpin, Savannah Welch, Vincent Kartheiser, Damaris Lewis, Jay Lycurgo, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan.

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years," Titans exec producer Greg Walker said. "I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve."

What do you think of HBO Max ending Doom Patrol and Titans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!