Pat McAfee Teases New Disney Project With Bob Iger Photo

Since retiring from the NFL in 2016, Pat McAfee has been one of the busiest people in media. He joined Barstool Sports immediately after exiting his football career, working on a variety of projects for the brand before leaving to pursue his own personal ventures in 2018. Beyond the astronomical success of The Pat McAfee Show, a multi-million dollar digital series produced under the FanDuel banner, McAfee made strides as an analyst for network television football broadcasts like Fox Sports and ESPN. He has also jumped into the professional wrestling world, working both at the announce table and inside the squared circle for WWE.

Now, it appears that McAfee is looking to add another project to his resume. Taking to Twitter, the former Indianapolis Colt shared an image alongside Disney CEO Bob Iger, teasing that the two were "up to something."

"A weatherman and a truck driver's kid chatted about life today. #UpToSomethingSZN," McAfee wrote.

McAfee already has an extensive relationship with ESPN, one of Disney's subsidiaries, due to his time with Thursday Night College Football in 2019 and his most recent stint with ESPN College Gameday this past college football season. McAfee has already confirmed that he will be back as a full-time analyst for ESPN College Gameday this fall.

Due to his ESPN commitments, McAfee has become a part-time member of the WWE team. Prior to Fall 2022, McAfee was the full-time color commentator for WWE SmackDown but was forced to give up his seat to Wade Barrett when his travel schedule got busy. Since exiting his full-time WWE position, McAfee has made one-off appearances for WWE at both January's WWE Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this month.

It's worth noting that ESPN is currently having "renewed discussions" with WWE about possible projects the two could come together on. ESPN has produced documentaries for WWE in the past, with talent from the WWE Performance Center as well as WWE's Hall of Fame being the subject of the stories. McAfee could be a key figure within a new possible ESPN x WWE project, potentially serving as a narrator or a host.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on McAfee's mystery project with Disney.