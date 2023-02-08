Seth Rollins Tears Into Logan Paul on The Pat McAfee Show

Seth Rollins has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't care for Logan Paul ever since the YouTuber eliminated Rollins from this year's Royal Rumble. He started talking about Paul on an Instagram Live last week, then appeared on Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show. The former WWE Champion didn't hold back once Paul was brought up, claiming he was leeching off the business to further his own stardom.

"The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he's got, but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they're a social media superstar, right? They're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world, and he's going to get creamed," Rollins said.

"The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ @WWERollins #PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/trNOtzSSnR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023

"Look, if you want to contribute and give back to our industry...you're a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You're a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. You love it. That's not him, dude," he continued. "That's not him. He's in it for himself. He's in it for his own gain. So, I don't want you apart of my business if you're going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you're going to help out and you're going to make everything as good as you can, but if you're going to come and do it for you...and look I can only judge what he's done in the past. His own history, because that's foretelling for the future. That's why I don't like the guy. That's why I don't dig the guy and he's going to go rub it in on social media. He's going to talk his talk, but he don't want to say nothing to my face."

Rollins vs. Paul is one of the many matches rumored for WrestleMania 39 in April in Los Angeles.