WWE WrestleMania 39: Pat McAfee and George Kittle Team Up Against The Miz (Watch)

WWE WrestleMania 39 has gone fully Hollywood with lots of surprises and big names involved through Night One alone, but there was still a major surprise before the main event as Pat McAfee arrived to take on The Miz in a surprise match and got some even more surprising help from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to do it! The Miz was announced to be the special host of WrestleMania 39 together with Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, but before the main event, The Miz found himself in a surprising match that was put together right then on the spot.

As Pat McAfee interrupted the Miz during his promo to the crowd, Snoop Dogg hilariously used his power as one of the hosts of WrestleMania 39 to make the match official despite the fact that the Miz was trying to weasel his way out of it. As the match continued, the Miz ended up running afoul of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle watching on the sidelines and took a mean clothesline from Kittle for the trouble. Check it out below to see how Pat McAfee and George Kittle surprisingly took The Miz down:

WWE WrestleMania 39: Who Wins Between Pat McAfee and The Miz?

WWE WrestleMania 39 had quite the packed card for Night One with tons of impressive matches and title defenses, so it was definitely a fun surprise to find out that there was actually one more secret match planned for the evening. The Miz definitely took a high profile loss with this one, but seeing McAfee and Kittle in action was a fun moment for fans. As for the rest of the evening, the card and results so far for Night One of WrestleMania 39 break down as such:

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. John Cena



The Street Profits def. Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO Sky)

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c). vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

What did you think of this surprise match between Pat McAfee and the Miz? What did you think of George Kittle getting involved? Let us know all of your thoughts on everything that happened during WrestleMania 39 Night One in the comments!