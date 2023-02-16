Paul Heyman Mocks Patrick Mahomes for Wearing His Custom WWE Championship at The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade

Patrick Mahomes has been wearing the custom-made Kansas City Chiefs WWE Championship ever since he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl Championship this past Sunday. The video of him unveiling the title in the locker room after the game and a photo of him holding both it and the Lombardi Trophy went viral this week and were even featured on this week's Monday Night Raw. He then arrived at the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory party on Wednesday wearing the title, which finally caught the attention of Paul Heyman.

"The Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns took exception to Mahomes wearing the title, given the real championship belongs to his "Tribal Chief." Heyman took to Instagram and wrote, "Being the #SuperBowl Winning QB must be the second best feeling in sports, next to being the reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion in the main event of the box office record smashing #WrestleMania 39! Here's the #KansasCity @Chiefs' big-time hero, cosplaying his fantasy of being YOUR #TribalChief. Or, since he's never going to be on the level of the #HeadOfTheTable, perhaps he's doing a little roleplay as the #Wiseman? In which case, I offer to Mr. Mahomes, with any false humility aside, and all due (dis)respect, I do it so much better than you, kind sir!"

Cody Rhodes on Paul Heyman's Dusty Rhodes Comments

WWE is currently advertising Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. And while Reigns is currently occupied with Sami Zayn, Heyman appeared on last week's Monday Night Raw to confront. The subject of Rhodes' famous father, Dusty Rhodes, was quickly brought up and Heyman crossed a line by claiming Dusty said Reigns was the son he always wanted. While Cody is quite protective of his father's legacy, he later admitted in interviews that he's fine with "The American Dream" being brought up here.

"One thing that is burned into my brain...I was watching WWE with my dad, he told me, 'When people say 'he (Dusty) would've loved this,' don't ever let them anyone ever say that about me.' There's a rule, it's my rule, not a big, serious rule, if you don't know Dusty — if you didn't train at NXT, if he didn't work with you, if you're just going for some cheap heat, you can't use him. Because he's not coming out here making the Bionic Elbow, he's not with us," Rhodes explained on The MMA Hour this week.

"But in the case of right now, I'm playing on the a team and my dad is the head coach of the other. Because Bayley, Kevin (Owens), Sami (Zayn), Seth (Rollins), Roman, all these people he helped. And he didn't train me. Paul's not lying, he didn't train me. I know there's this (notion), 'Cody's always crying, he's always talking about his dad.' There's probably going to be a lot of that because I think about him so much heading into this situation solely because I think he's one of the very few people who thought this could happen for me. But he would lose it if he know I was wrestling Roman, one of his guys, in Hollywood, a place where he wanted me to be in the first place... The idea of all of this, I think my dad would be stunned by it," he added.