Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes Celebrates With WWE Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs reign over the NFL once again. The Patrick Mahomes-led squad defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, outlasting Jalen Hurts and company with a last minute field goal to win the big game by a score of 38-35. This marks the third Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs and the second for Mahomes, who previously found himself at the NFL's pinnacle in February 2020 when he and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The Texas Tech alum also racked up the Super Bowl MVP in both of his championship wins, leading to him posing with some famous hardware.

Immediately following Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes was spotted with a replica WWE Championship, holding it over his shoulder with the Lombardi Trophy in his opposite hand. This continues the tradition of WWE sending replica titles to various sports teams upon their victories in their respective championship games.

While Mahomes's professional wrestling fandom is unknown, teammate Travis Kelce has made his admiration of WWE apparent. Following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce got on a post-game microphone to run down Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who had trolled the Chiefs leading up to the game.

"I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" Kelce said, paying homage to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who made that catchphrase famous during his WWE tenure.

Outside of the big gold gift, WWE had a recurring presence at Super Bowl LVII. The global leader in sports-entertainment featured itself and a variety of its superstars in commercials, with names like The Miz, Logan Paul, Charlotte Flair, and others appearing in ads.

WWE returns to television tonight with a new episode of Monday Night Raw.