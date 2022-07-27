Pittsburgh Steelers Legend's Nephew Trying out for WWE at SummerSlam

It's SummerSlam weekend, and there's quite a bit going on around WWE's big event. That includes a set of WWE tryouts, and if you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan or a fan of WWE, there is someone trying out that you'll want to keep on your radar. That would be Talati Polamalu, who is the nephew of Steeler legend Troy Polamalu and WWE superstar Tamina Snuka. Talati is currently a senior offensive lineman at Georgetown, but it seems he has WWE aspirations as well and is trying out in Nashville in front of WWE's Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Big E (via TMZ).

According to the report, Talati jumped on stage and went to get the crowd going, asking them for a Talon and an Aloha. Then he said he wants to be a role model in WWE for kids, saying "Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want, you just got to put the work in."

In addition to his work on the football field, Polamalu also wrestled in high school and has been taking acting classes in college. Combined with the fact that he's got a Steeler legend and a WWE Superstar in the family to take notes from and it seems the skies the limit for him, and hopefully, we'll be seeing more of him in WWE.

Tryouts will be taking place this week at SummerSlam, so we'll have to wait and see how things go. Here's hoping we get to see Polamalu in NXT at some point. As for SummerSlam, you can find the official card for SummerSlam so far below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

