R-Truth Talks His Run As WWE 24/7 Champion, Which Idea Vince McMahon Said No To

R-Truth has become one of the biggest stars on WWE television in recent months thanks to his antics surrounding the WWE 24/7 Championship. Since the title first debuted in May Truth has held it a record eight times for a combined 40 days, featuring title changes in parking lots, golf courses, airport tarmacs, 39,000 feet above the Red Sea and at Drake Maverick’s wedding. Almost every one of Truth’s stunts with the title have drawn in massive reactions on social media and YouTube, making his segments must-see every week on both Raw and SmackDown.

Truth appeared on the latest episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness with Edge and Christian, where he discussed his newfound success with the title.

“I’ve been loving it man. It gives me a chance to release. I can be funny, I can be entertaining; I am getting more views doing this than a wrestling match,” Truth said. “I’m having a ball. I’m glad I can take something that everybody thought was the ugliest thing in the world — everybody loves it now. The title is not ugly, it just has a different look. I get to have so much fun with it and it can be never ending with me.”

The veteran wrestler said his favorite aspect of the title is allowing more Superstars in WWE’s midcard to get some television time. He even pitched the idea of The B-Team working as his bodyguards.

“The fact that I love most about it is that it gets a lot of the guys you don’t see TV time,” Truth stated. “I even asked creative about using the guys more, using Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as my bodyguards. Creative would say to me, ‘Well, why wouldn’t they want to pin you?’ I’d tell them, ‘Well, you don’t want this ugly title, you want the tag team titles.’ They would respond with, ‘Yeah, he’s right!’ That’s funny, comedy stuff. Things like that, there are so many things we can do with the 24/7 title. I don’t want to do the same thing [each week] because it’ll get boring.”

Truth stated the one big idea of his that was shot down by Vince McMahon involved the video at Maverick’s wedding. Instead of rolling the 205 Live manager up in the aisle, he originally wanted to wear a wedding dress and surprise Maverick with a sneak attack at the alter.

“… At first, I was going to do a wedding dress and Vince said, ‘No, no wedding dress. That sounds like he’s trying to be funny and tell Truth to just be funny, be himself,’” Truth said.

Maverick is the current holder of the 24/7 title after evading potential challengers on Raw this week.

